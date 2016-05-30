Shocking! Cops ask ‘complainant’ to polish their shoes

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), May 30 : In a shocking incident, a complainant was allegedly asked by the Muzaffarnagar Police to shine their shoes, in order to get his complaint filed at the police station.

The video of the complainant shining the shoes of the cops went viral, which created an uproar at the police station.

The incident took place in Charthawal police station, where 50-year old Sittu, a cobbler by profession, went to the police station to file a complaint of his missing mobile phone.

The Reader at the police station Rohtash, allegedly asked Sittu his profession, following which they asked him to shine their shoes, only after which they said they would file his complaint.

The shameful incident was captured by a person present at the police station.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, “The probe is underway and accordingly action will be taken.”

In a similar shameful incident of the same police station, Rohtash allegedly had asked a widower to get married instead of filing complaint against her step son and daughter-in-law.

75-year old Sharifan, who begs for a living, had come to the Charthawal police station earlier on Friday to lodge a complaint of torture against her step son and daughter-in-law, but instead of help, she was meted with humiliation.

