Shocking!!! Heavyweight legend Wladimir Klitschko announces retirement

London [U.K], Aug.3: Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has announced his shocking retirement from boxing, thus ruling out a potential rematch with Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

The 41-year-old had been considering a lucrative rematch with Joshua after being knocked out 11th round by the IBF and WBA champion at Wembley Stadium in April.

Joshua, who had hoped that Klitschko would sign his rematch clause for a proposed fight in Las Vegas on 11 November, is now likely to instead fight mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria.

Announcing his immediate retirement, Klitschko said that he took few days before reaching the decision, adding that he now wants to switch to his second career after sports.

“I deliberately took a few weeks to make my decision, to make sure I had enough distance from the fight at Wembley Stadium.As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports,” the Guardian quoted Klitschko as saying.

Klitschko, who went on an unbeaten run that lasted 11 years, conceded his IBF, WBA and WBO titles when he was outplayed by boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury before being stopped by Joshua at Wembley.

Having held the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, Klitschko ended his 21-year long career with 64 wins in 69 bouts he fought.

