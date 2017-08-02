Shocking! IGIMS Patna asks employees to declare their virginity and number of wives

Patna (Bihar), Aug. 02: In a bizarre incident, Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences has asked its employees to declare their virginity and number of wives in a marital status declaration form.

Out of three such declarations, one reads as: “That I am bachelor/widower/virgin.”

Recently, IGIMS has been in news for wrong reasons.

It has allegedly refused to provide an ambulance to the parents of a child, who died battling cancer here. After which, the father had to carry the dead body of his five-year-old son on his shoulder.

