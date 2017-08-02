Shocking! IGIMS Patna asks employees to declare their virginity and number of wives

August 2, 2017 | By :
Recently, IGIMS has been in news for wrong reasons.

Patna (Bihar), Aug. 02: In a bizarre incident, Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences has asked its employees to declare their virginity and number of wives in a marital status declaration form.

Out of three such declarations, one reads as: “That I am bachelor/widower/virgin.”

Recently, IGIMS has been in news for wrong reasons.

It has allegedly refused to provide an ambulance to the parents of a child, who died battling cancer here. After which, the father had to carry the dead body of his five-year-old son on his shoulder.

(ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
On Next Diwali, Ram Temple in Ayodhya is ready to receive devotees: Asserts Subramanian Swamy
98-year-old Raj Kumar Vaishya clears MA economics exam from Nalanda Open University, bags second division
Denied vehicle by government hospital in Bihar, Family Members Of Flood Victims Carry Corpse On Shoulders
Kaifiyat Express derails: 100 injured at Auriya in Uttar Pradesh, several trains diverted and cancelled
IGIMS Patna: After huge backlash authorities removes ‘virgin’ from form
IGIMS asks its employees to declare their virginity and number of wives in a marital status declaration form
Top