Shocking!!! In Nagrota attack Terrorists dug tunnel to enter army camp

December 1, 2016 | By :
Srinagar, Dec 01: Combing operations at the army camp in Nagrota revealed the presence of a tunnel which the terrorists used to enter the Indian side.
“We spotted a tunnel in Chambliyal-Samba area this morning which might have been used for infiltration,” said BSF DG KK Sharma.
The BSF DG also said that efforts were underway to fill the unfenced gaps using technology.
A group of heavily-armed terrorists in police uniform stormed an army unit in Nagrota, about three kms from the Corps headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu city.
Seven army personnel, including two officers, were killed in this attack before three terrorists were killed in an armed stand-off which also involved a hostage-like situation with 12 soldiers, two ladies and two children being held captive. All were rescued.
Tags: ,
Related News
Chenani-Nashri road tunnel partially cuts off Patnitop tourist spot situated in Udhampur district
Army officer and soldier killed in terrorist attack in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir
Nagrota Army Camp Attack: Search operations resume 
Jammu Army Camp Attack : Two militants killed
Israel builds wall deep underground to thwart Hamas tunnels
Big tunnel discovered beneath the Raj Bhavan; Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacts with pleasant surprise
Top