Shocking!!! In Nagrota attack Terrorists dug tunnel to enter army camp
Srinagar, Dec 01: Combing operations at the army camp in Nagrota revealed the presence of a tunnel which the terrorists used to enter the Indian side.
“We spotted a tunnel in Chambliyal-Samba area this morning which might have been used for infiltration,” said BSF DG KK Sharma.
The BSF DG also said that efforts were underway to fill the unfenced gaps using technology.
A group of heavily-armed terrorists in police uniform stormed an army unit in Nagrota, about three kms from the Corps headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu city.
Seven army personnel, including two officers, were killed in this attack before three terrorists were killed in an armed stand-off which also involved a hostage-like situation with 12 soldiers, two ladies and two children being held captive. All were rescued.