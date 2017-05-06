Shocking! Juvenile rapist of Nirbhaya, Mohammed Afroz is free now, has no regrets yet.

The counselor made shocking revelation that during his stay in juvenile home, they never saw any positive change in him. He never showed regret for the gruesome act he committed. He had revealed his role on the night Nirbhaya was raped as to how he picked up an iron rod from under the seat and inserted forcibly into Nirbhaya’s vagina and pulled out her uterus just to teach her a lesson.

There was no lament all over when I initially met him after he was captured. Nor is there any today. I didn’t need to flame broil him to make him admit to his wrongdoing. He informed me in insight regarding his part in the wrongdoing. “He additionally disclosed to me that before Nirbhaya boarded the transport, he had attempted to persuade another young lady who was separated from everyone else to get in, however that had bombed.” There was definitely no positive change in him!