Shocking! Karnataka Excise Minister H Y Meti’s Sex Scandal Video Released

Bengaluru, December 14: The Sex Video Tape, which lead to the resignation of Karnataka Excise Minister H.Y. Meti is released. The Minister has resigned on Wednesday in connection with a sex tape issue, had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, this former minister Meti was accused of seeking sexual favours from a woman. To prevent this video from being released, Meti’s aide had threatened a Right To Information (RTI) activist. This also ended up in a big trouble to Meti.

Meti was a senior minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet in Karnataka. This is the first scandal in this type which hit the three-and-a-half year old government in the state of Karnataka.

Meti who is 71, is a close associate of Siddaramaiah. But when the scandal came out, CM Siddaramaiah took the stand that “there would be no tolerance towards immoral behaviors”.