Shocking: Leaked version of Radhika Apte’s ‘Parched’ being sold as porn!

Kolkata, Sep 08: A few weeks back, an intimate scene from Ajay Devgn’s production venture Parched starring Radhika Apte, Adil Hussain and others was leaked on the Internet. Following its subsequent leak, the clip had gone viral on the Internet.

The particular scene featured Radhika with Adil Hussain, and the leak clearly upset the filmmakers and Adil as well. Back then Adil had even lashed out stating that Adil had said that it’s bizarre and it shows how sexually obsessed a lot of people in our society are.

And now according to a DNA report, the leaked video is being sold as porn in Kolkata. Yes! As shocking as it may sound, it’s really happening. The film has released internationally and has also been showcased at various international film festivals, and is yet to be released in India on September 23. According to the report, the DVDs are available and the high-quality print of the entire uncensored movie is available at just Rs 90.

In a world where the industry insiders are trying to best to fight off piracy, this comes as a real shocker. Especially after the entire Udta Punjab online leak fiasco.