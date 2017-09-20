Shocking! More than 600 skeletons found buried inside Ram Rahim’s Dera headquarters

Sirsa/ Haryana, September 20: Special investigation Team reveals more than 600 skeletons buried deep inside Dera Sachha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, says media reports.

Saplings are planted over these buried skeletons, and some of the saplings have grown into large trees. Dera followers claim that their Baba, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Dera chief) had ordered burial for attaining ‘moksh’.

Ramanand Tatia, former Haryana based journalist, told that large number of skeletons would be found if excavations were carried out in Dera campus. He claimed thus relating to the mysterious disappearance of around 500 people.

Tatia said that all those who had opposed the self styled godman will end up brutally murdered and will be secretly buried in the Dera campus. He suggests for excavation in the presence of national media.

Ram Rahim is currently serving the 20 years jail term sentenced by CBI special court for molesting two of his female followers.

Following his conviction, a massive search and sanitisation operation was launched inside the Dera headquarters, which revealed the luxurious life led by self styled godman.

Police also discovered illegal abortion and skin grafting clinics inside the Dera campus.