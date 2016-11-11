Shocking news from Chennai !!! Tamil TV actress Sabarna found dead

Chennai, Nov 11: In yet another tragic incident TV actress Sabarna who was seen in popular Tamil serials like ‘Pasamalar’ and ‘Pudhu Kavidhai’ was found dead at her house in Chennai on Friday.

Her death has shaken the whole Tamil entertainment industry.

According to the reports of leading portal News Minute, Sabarna had not been seen for several days.

The news has shocked the whole Tamil TV industry. Sabarna’s friends have told the portal that the actress was not happy from last few days.

The website quoted her one of the co-stars saying, “She was a very bold person, but she had a lot of personal issues. She used to take relationships and friendships very seriously, but she used to brave her way out of issues. She used to get tensed, but this is unexpected.”

However, the reason behind Sabarna’s taking this extreme step was not known yet as no suicide note was recovered.

Earlier in the year 2016, Hindi TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee and Tamil TV actor Sai Prashanth’s death had rocked the film industry.