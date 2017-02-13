Shocking News from Chennai: 7 Year old Girl suffocated by man who tried to Rape her, burnt

Chennai, Feb 13: In Chennai, gripped by political drama that has taken up the attention of the city’s police, a Class 3 student was sexually attacked, suffocated, burnt and dumped in a case on the highway on Sunday.

The girl suffocated when her attacker stuffed her mouth with a cloth to stop her screaming.

The brutality of the crime has generated shock across Tamil Nadu.

The 7-year-old was kidnapped while she was playing near her apartment at Mugalivakkam in the city last evening.

Her parents were reportedly out and she was playing alone. When they returned, they could not find her anywhere.

After searching many apartments, they reported the little girl missing.

After inquiries in the neighbourhood, the police tracked down a man called Tushyant, who has allegedly confessed.

He is believed to have told the police that he tried to rape the child and when she started screaming, he used a piece of cloth to shut her down.

When he realised that she had gone limp, he burnt the body, put it in a travel bag and dumped it on the highway.

The incident has shaken the city in the middle of an intense power tussle between VK Sasikala and the man she wants to replace as Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam.

The opposition DMK has alleged an administrative vacuum in which there is confusion over whether the government and the police should report to the Chief Minister or the chief of the ruling party.