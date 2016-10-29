Shocking news from Kerala: Sunday school teacher arrested for molesting teen boy

Kochi , Oct 29: The Kothamangalam Police in Ernakulam district, Kerala has arrested a 36-year-old Sunday school teacher for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old boy.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint and the police has registered his statement.

Meanwhile, the court has remanded the teacher for 14 days.

Earlier this year in July, the data from the state crime records bureau showed the disturbing facts that four children, on an average, are sexually abused in Kerala every day, while the number of sexual offences against children has doubled in the past three years.

More than 96 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act in the Ernakulam Rural Police limit till July. The city itself has witnessed registration of more than 26 such cases.

Even more disturbing is the low conviction rate in such cases as the data from the state commission for protection of child rights (SCPCR) showed a high rate of acquittal in few cases that were tried.

Of the 3,951 cases registered from November 2012 till December 2015 under the Pocso Act, only 53 accused were convicted and in Ernakulam, the figure was a measly 11 even though the trial was completed in 64 cases.