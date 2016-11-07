Shocking News From Tiruchirappalli !!! Three foetuses were recovered from a drainage

Chennai, Nov 07: In a shocking turn of events, three foetuses were recovered from a drainage channel in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu on November 7.

Further disclosing the matter, Police officials said that residents of Thuvarankurichi near Manaparai area saw some foetuses floating in the drainage channel and they later informed the police.

Health department workers were called in to retrieve the foetuses. The police teams are now investigating hospitals in and around the area of the drainage channel.

Earlier on May 23, 2015, a foetus was found by the roadside in the old jail complex area of Gurugram, NCR.