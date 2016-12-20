Shocking News From Uttar Pradesh !! Girl Gang Raped In  Amethi Dies During Treatment

Amethi, Dec 20: A girl was allegedly gang raped by three youths and died during treatment in Amethi district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl was watering her fields in Nagardih village in Amethi, they said.

After the ill-fated incident, the girl narrated her ordeal to family members upon which her aunt accompanied her to Piparpur police station to lodge a report, police said.

When the condition of the girl deteriorated, doctors of CHC Bhadar referred her to district hospital, Sultanpur.

She breathed her last on Monday morning. The victim’s statement was recorded by a magistrate at Sultanpur hospital, they said.

The news of the victim’s death spread in the village and locals came out on the roads.

The Piparpur police then lodged an FIR against one named and two others.

When the matter came to the notice of IG Zone police, officials of Amethi rushed to the spot but faced the ire of villagers who alleged that local police was negligent in the case, police said.

One of the accused Suraj Pandey has been arrested.

The girl’s post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday, they said.

When contacted, SP Amethi S K Singh told PTI that after the post-mortem report comes out, the victim’s statement will be looked at by the police.