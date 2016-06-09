Shocking! Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury

New Delhi, June 9 : 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the third major of the season namely, Wimbledon, after failing to recover from a wrist injury which he sustained at the French Open.

Confirming the news, the Spanish maestro said that he has decided to withdraw from Wimbledon after getting the results of his most recent medical reports.

“Hi everybody. I’m sad to announce that after talking to my doctors, and receiving the results of my last medical revision, I won’t be able to play at Wimbledon this year,” Nadal wrote on his Facebook page.

“As you can all imagine, it’s a very tough decision, but the injury I suffered at Roland Garros needs time to heal,” he added.

Nadal, who won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, had earlier pulled out of the Queen’s club grass-court tournament, a tune up event for Wimbledon, due to the same reason.

Earlier, Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, shocked the tennis fans by withdrawing from his favourite clay-court tournament ahead of his third round contest, saying that he would have suffered a more serious injury had he not withdrawn from the event.