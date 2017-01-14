Shocking revelation from Separatist community leader; ‘Pak Army using Pashtun women as sex slaves’

New Delhi , Jan 14: In a startling revelation, Umar Daud Khattak, a separatist Pashtun leader, has shockingly alleged that the Pakistan Army it is using Pashtun women as sex slaves.

He has alleged that the Pakistan Army, in the garb of conducting a military operation in the Swat and Waziristan region, is committing grave human right abuses, and specifically targeting the young Pashtun women.

“The Pakistan Army has abducted hundreds of Pashtun women and put them in a Lahore prostitution centre as sex slaves, during military operations in Swat and Waziristan,” Khattak said in an exclusive interview to ANI.

He further said that Pakistan raises money by pushing Pashtun women into the flesh trade, adding that there are proof and evidences to support his claim.

He also stated that the Pakistan Army has been in the dock over human rights violations against women in tribal areas time and again.

Further exposing the ugly face of the Pakistan Army, he said,

“The Pakistan Army has bulldozed our villages, they pick up our girls and rape them.”

(ANI)