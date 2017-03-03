SHOCKING Revelation: Jayalalithaa was pushed down at Poes Garden before hospitalisation 

Chennai, Mar 03: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was admitted to Chennai Apollo hospital on September 22 after suffering a fall by someone pushing her at her Poes Garden residence, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Speaker PH Pandian alleged on Thursday, claiming that the Apollo hospital itself had said so in her discharge summary.

“Chennai Apollo hospital had stated clearly in its discharge report that, Jayalalithaa had suffered a fall pushed by someone at home before being rushed to the hospital”, said Mr PH Pandian, a prominent member of the Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK.

“Amma (Jayalalithaa) fell down after someone pushed her. Nobody aware what happened to Jayalalithaa after that. A police official called an ambulance, and Amma was taken to the hospital,” Pandian said while speaking to reporters at former TN chief minister O Panneerselvam’s residence here.

Mr PH Pandian also alleged that over 25 CC TV cameras were removed in the Apollo hospital soon after Jayalalithaa was hospitalised. The Apollo hospital management should explain why they had been removed and demanded to know who instruct them to do that action.

Pandian also wanted to know who had authorised the removal of the life-support system to allow Jayalalithaa to expire and who had ordered for a physiotherapist to be flown in from Singapore when the Apollo had such specialists on its rolls.

He said that Jayalalithaa died at 4.30pm on December 4th but the Apollo hospital announced that ‘Amma’ died only on December 5.

PH Pandian, also the former member of Parliament wanted to know which family member had given the permission to stop medical treatment to Jayalalithaa.

“There are lots of doubts in the medical treatments given to Jayalalithaa. Being a chief minister, she was under Special Protection Group (SPG) security. Was her food checked as per the Special Protection Group Act and why were they not allowed at the Apollo hospital,” asked Pandian.

“Chennai Apollo Hospitals has several physiotherapists. Why were physiotherapists brought from a Singapore hospital to treat ‘Amma’?” he asked.

Amma’s thumb impression was taken for the A form and B form for the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidates who filed their nominations for the by-elections in 3 constituencies. “Did they take her thumb impressions on any other document? Doctors or people who were with her on that time should answer,” said PH Pandian.

Asked from where he had got the information, Pandian said, “I have my sources. I am conducting enquiries on my own.”

On Last month, both PH Pandian and his son Manoj Pandian, also a former MP, sought a probe into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation.

AIAMDK Denies Allegations

While the hospital did not react to PH Pandian’s unexpected attack, forest minister and Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) treasurer Dindigul C Srinivasan slammed him for “emitting ugly lies” and pointed out that clarifications on former Chief Minister’s health and treatment is given to her were already explained by a team of doctors who had treated her in Apollo. She had died on December 5 last year after 75 days of hospitalisation at the Apollo.

Denying the charges, Mr Srinivasan, in a statement, said the discharge summary had been submitted by the Chennai Apollo Hospitals in a case pending in the Madras high court. It was Jayalalithaa’s personal security guard who called for the ambulance and took her to Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016.