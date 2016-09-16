Shocking revelation of naxal and ISIS presence in Kodagu Karnataka by CNC

Madikeri,Sept16:In a enigmatic development in south Karnataka, Kodagu Codava National Council president N.U. Nachappa Codava has claimed the presence of worlds most feared terrorist organizations ISIS and Naxals in Kodagu.

In a protest organized by the organization on 09th September 2016 CNC alleged that Investigation be conducted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) regarding the formation of Naxal corridor and ISIS network in Coorg,

CNC also discussed the intended formation of ISIS black corridor and Red Corridor by reckless criminals who have invited and sheltered serial Bomb blaster Thadiyandaveedu Nazir& Roopesh, the known noted Naxalite who have plans to use this proposed Red Corridor as launchpad to promote ISIS network in the region.

In a letter for Home ministry CNC claimed Roopesh conducted a secret meeting at Devarakkolli. The Naxalite criminal had also even terrorized by exploding handmade bombs during the year 2012.

The South Indian Commander of Naxals even held a secret meeting at Hoovinkad estate at Kutta and hoisted Naxal flag during the year 2012. In a detailed letter to National Security Advisor Sri Ajit Doval ji the organization has listed the named of all prominent politicians and known personalities in the region involved in the Naxalactivity.

The organization also emphasized on the importance of implementing the ‘Kasturirangan report’. In reality, the implementation of Kasturirangan report in its true sense would save the entire forest, especially the environment of the region.

If the report is implemented in its true sense, there would be patrolling all around the year, 24/7, in and around Western Ghats by security agencies.Since these people have an idea to make Western Ghats as their Red Corridor, the presence of the Governmental troops i.e. forest watchdogs would certainly would defeat their evil design tooth and nail.

N U Nachappa said they have already complained about the same to the Union Home Minister and demanded the investigation by NIA and R&AW at once.

Besides, establish the permanent branches of NIA and R&AW in Kodagu for keeping vigilance about the nefarious anti-national elements and their anti-social activities and also demanded for the arrest of all those persons involved under National Security Act.

Kodagu has off late been in news for all wrong reasons, the illegal Bangladeshis find shelter at coffee estates, The region is dominated by timber tycoon and the funds generated by looting the trees are in turn pumped into promoting terror in the region.

With dense forests and remotely located houses, Kodagu is an ideal location for terror activities and hide outs for notorious criminals especially from Bangladesh. The home ministry needs to immediately take notice of the ground reality in Kodagu and strengthen the security and curb the anti-national plans hatched in the region. The region is also known for growing influence of banned organizations like SIMI. The funds for anti-Hindu activities easily flows via Saudi. The Tippu Jayanthi terror is a clear example of how strategically anti Hindu forces are rooted in the region.

On a letter dated 19th of August 2016 to Honorable Union Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Advisor Codava National Council gives a detailed explanation with facts and figures of how Kodagu is becoming a hub of communist terror. This is in fact shocking to know that a district which was known for its natural beauty is now breading anti-social dangerous elements. If the Home ministry doesn’t step in to take a note of the situation the region would be another Kashmir in Making.