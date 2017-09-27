Shocking! Russian cannibal couple booked for skinning alive and eating 30 people

Russia, September 27: A Russian couple has been booked for drugging, killing and eating about 30 people, says media reports.

According to media reports, the couple gave high doses of sedatives to people and skinned them alive. After skinning, their flesh was consumed by the couple and the left over body parts were stored in deep freezer.

Natalia Baksheeva and Dmitry Baksheev from Krasnodar of Russia is the couple arrested for committing such heinous crime.

A mobile phone, that had pictures of a man eating parts of a human body, found in the city led officials to probe into the crime. Officials tracked the phone to reach the accused.

As per media reports, couple had confessed to the crime. They also claim that they had killed and ate at least 30 people.

From media reports, the couple had worked at a military base as well.