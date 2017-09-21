Shocking! Under-construction Kaleshwaram tunnel collapsed: 7 killed, one seriously injured

Hyderabad, India ,September 21: Shocking reports says, at least seven workers killed and one seriously injured in An under-construction tunnel of Kaleshwaram large irrigation project in Telangana’s Sircilla district collapsed on Wednesday.

According to the reports says six workers from Bihar, Telangana Odisha and Jharkhand.

While six workers, from Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana, died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Telangana irrigation minister T Harish Rao Announced a comprehensive probe into the tragedy, He also stated that the contractor would pay Rs 5 lakh each to family of the deceased.

The tunnel is part of 10th package of Kaleshwaram project, originally awarded to Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and now being built as sub-contractor by Prathima Infrastructure, belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Boinapally Vinod Kumar’s kin.

The Distric collector of Sircilla district, D Krishna Bhaskar immediately rushes to the spot along with the the district superintendent of police Viswajit, stated that the tunnel collapsed in the afternoon when eight workers were involved in construction activity .

Kaleshwaram is one of India’s largest lift irrigation projects, involving Rs 80,499 crore of outlay and consisting of three barrages across river Godavari at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla to divert 180 tmc of water. Vinod Kumar said his younger brother Srinivas Rao’s Prathima Infrastructure was building the tunnel as sub-contractor of HCC, which was awarded the project by the Telangana government.