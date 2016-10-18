Shocking Visual from Karnataka : Kolar temple Woman EO attacked by armed youth

Kolar, Oct 18: A youth attacked a woman executive officer of Lord Kotilingala Temple at Kolar in Karnataka.

He attacked the woman with a sword and hurt her grievously.

The accused Santhosh has reportedly injured her badly.

The manager was immediately rushed to Kolar hospital by the locals and made arrangement for her treatment. She was later shifted to Manipal Hospital.

It is reportedly learnt that land dispute was the main reason of the scuffle. The incident took place at Kolar in Karnataka.