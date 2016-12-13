SHOCKING!!! West Bengal CM Mamata Gets Death Threat from Jaish-e-Mohammad

Kolkata, Dec 13: In a shocking incident, the General Manager of the Eastern Railway received a threatening letter on Monday.

The letter was written by terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). It was written that they will kill West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. they also threatened to blow up Howrah Station with IED explosives.

In the letter, JeM also demanded the General Manager “arrange Rs 50 crore, failing which lakhs of people will be killed in an IED explosion at Howrah Railway station”.

He added that “if his demands are not met, his organization will kill Mamata Banerjee”.

The letter was undersigned as Subhas Chandra Das, a former employee of Doordarshan and also had his number.

The letter claimed that “Mr. Das had provided shelter to a few other members of JeM in a flat that he had purchased during his years at Doordarshan.”

“After receiving threat letter we conducted probe but nothing was found from the phone number and address mentioned in it,” Aryan Mahapatra, CPRO, Eastern Railways, told The Indian Express.

When contacted by Deccan Chronicle (DC), the phone was answered by Subhas Chandra Das. He confirmed that although his contact and employment details are same, the letter was not written by him.

“I had gone to the Hare Street Police Station. When I saw the letter, I told them it was not my handwriting,” he told DC.

Mr. Das added that police did not arrest him and he was asked to be more caution.