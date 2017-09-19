Shocking! Woman burnt alive by husband for not securing a seat in medical entrance 

Hyderabad/ Telengana, September 19: In a shocking case, a husband in Telangana’s Hyderabad allegedly burned his wife alive for not securing a seat in the medical entrance.

“The deceased girl, Harika’s parents had filed an FIR at the LB Nagar police station stating that their son-in-law Rishi Kumar had allegedly burnt their daughter alive for not securing a seat in the medical entrance and he was also continuously harassing her for the additional dowry”, the inspector at LB Nagar police station said.

The body has been sent for the autopsy and the case has been registered under section 304(B) and 302 IPC. The investigation is on and further details are awaited.

