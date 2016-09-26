Shoe attack at Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh, September 26: A 25 year old man had thrown shoe at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at Sitapur. He was at a road show in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. olice had taken the 25- year old shoe thrower into custody.

According to initial reports, a youth has been detained by the police and is being questioned.

At the rally, Rahul Gandhi was on a vehicle surrounded by securities and activists while he was thrown with the shoes.

Last week, sending out a message on equality of religions, Rahul Gandhi visited the important places of worship of all faiths and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not paying heed to the problems of farmers.

“We have been forced to take out this yatra to highlight the plight of farmers… They are not getting the right price of their produce… Farmers are with us, this yatra will go up to Delhi where we will organise a meeting and tell Modiji what is in the heart of farmers,” he said.