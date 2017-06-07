Shooting in Iran’s parliament house and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum

Tehran/Iran, June 7: A gunfire has occurred inside the Iran’s parliament building on Wednesday. There were three attackers who fired shots in the Parliamentary Complex, says report. Three people were allegedly injured in the firing. Those injured are civilians.

The shooting at the Iranian parliament was reported by two semi-official Iranian news agencies, Fars and Mehr.

“A person entered Iranian parliament today and started shooting at the guards. He shot one of the guards in the leg and ran away,” the agencies reported on their telegram feeds.

Certain other reports also suggest that a few people might be held hostage.

Second shooting in Iran: Reports say an armed man inside Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum, says the FARS news agency. Several people have been shot, it said. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Islamic revolution in 1979.

A gunman opened fire at pilgrims at the late Imam Ayatollah Khomenei’s mausoleum in southern Tehran today injuring a number of people.

Another shooting has also occurred in the corridors of the Iranian parliament and wounded at least three people. The Tasnim news service said three attackers were inside Iran’s Majlis and exchange of fire continues. Tasnim also said hostages are held inside the parliament.

Other reports say one of the attackers at the Khomenei mausoleum was a suicide bomber and has blown himself up. Eight people are believed to have been injured.