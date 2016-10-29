Shooting of Saif Ali Khan starring ‘Chef’ at Kochi disrupted because of a Women

Kochi, Oct 29: The shooting schedule of Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Chef’ at Kochi is likely to run into trouble. Trouble began on Thursday, when a local spa owner deliberately played loud music to disrupt the ongoing film shooting.

According to the information reaching here, the there was a huge rush of the fans during the shooting of the Raja Krishna Menon directed film who crowded the location to get a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan. The cops took all the efforts to manage the crowds to ensure free flow of the traffic.

However, the woman claimed that no effective steps were being taken despite repeated complaints to shift the shooting venue from the front of her house. This prompted her to play music at the highest volume to interrupt the live filming, for which she allegedly used amplifiers.

The Fort Kochi police investigating the case is awaiting the report from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to initiate further action in the case. Sub-inspector from Fort Kochi S Dwijesh while speaking with Express said that the PCB team after taking reading will examine whether the “interrupting music” had exceeded the permitted levels, based on which the police will lodge and FIR and initiate the probe.

The crew lodged a complaint alleging noise pollution, action on which can be taken

based on the PCB report.