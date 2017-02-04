Shooting of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Reload’ wrapped up

New Delhi, Feb4:The shooting of the Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Reload’ has been wrapped up.
Sidharth shared on his Twitter account a picture from the last day shoot of the film, touted as an action romance thriller.
“It’s a wrap ! Thank you #RELOAD team for making this experience fun n positive, big love @jacquelinef143 @roo_cha Raj n DK.
,’ he posted on Twitter.
This is the first time, the couple are seen sharing screen space together.
Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, ‘Reload ‘, produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on August 25, 2017.
Incidentally, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez made an appearance together on Karan Johar’s talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan’ recently .

