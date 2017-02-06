Shootout in Delhi results in 2 policemen injured

New Delhi, Feb6:A dramatic chase culminated into a fierce gun battle between

police and criminals near Nehru Place metro station in south Delhi on Monday morning.

Sources said that about 13 rounds were fired in the encounter in which two policemen were injured.

Police sources confirmed that casualty was averted as they were wearing bullet proof vests.

The two criminals fired 8 rounds while police fired 5 rounds in retaliation. The accused have been identified as Akbar and Shahid. While Akbar was caught by the police, Shahid managed to flee.

The police commissioner had in the past announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Akbar.

The police intercepted the duo near Eros hotel and followed them till the spot of firing. Police said that the duo had earlier opened fire near Prahaladpur area.

