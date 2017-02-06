Shootout in Delhi results in 2 policemen injured

February 6, 2017 | By :
Shootout-in-Delhi- Though she seemed happy to do it, he looked tense about Katrina taking charge of the razor. Someone can be even heard saying: "Stay still". The "Barfi!" director captioned the video, which he tweeted on Saturday: "Katrina! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak." "Jagga Jasoos", also starring Ranbir Kapoor, is a comedy-drama film which tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. It is set to release on April 7.

New Delhi, Feb6:A dramatic chase culminated into a fierce gun battle between

police and criminals near Nehru Place metro station in south Delhi on Monday morning.

Sources said that about 13 rounds were fired in the encounter in which two policemen were injured.

Police sources confirmed that casualty was averted as they were wearing bullet proof vests.

The two criminals fired 8 rounds while police fired 5 rounds in retaliation. The accused have been identified as Akbar and Shahid. While Akbar was caught by the police, Shahid managed to flee.

The police commissioner had in the past announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Akbar.
The police intercepted the duo near Eros hotel and followed them till the spot of firing. Police said that the duo had earlier opened fire near Prahaladpur area.

DO YOU

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Amazon posts largest profit in its history on sales
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Top