Shop owner looted, help shot at in R K Puram

New Delhi, May 6: A shop owner was looted of cash and his help was shot at allegedly by four persons in R K Puram area, police said today.

The owner, Brajesh, was closing his shop late last night when the four masked men arrived on motorcycle and two of them snatched his bag containing cash, they said.

The shop owner was hit on the head with the butt of a pistol while his help who tried to save him was shot at in the arm, a police officer said, adding they also fired in the air to scare away the locals who tried to chase them.

An investigation is on and police is trying to nab the robbers who are reportedly locals and frequented the market.