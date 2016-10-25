Shop via Chat Bots : Facebook Messenger now supports PayPal payments

San Francisco, Oct 25 : Online Payment gateway PayPal has joined social media giant Facebook where the service will now be available in Messenger for people in the US to shop via chat bots.

As part of the deal, Paypal will make it easier to link your PayPal account to Facebook and Messenger, techcrunch reported on Tuesday.

Messenger is also adding a feature that will let users receive notifications about PayPal transactions.

“In addition, Messenger payments are not being limited to PayPal – customers can transact using their payment info already stored in Facebook and Messenger within the bots, as another option,” the report added.

Nearly 40 per cent of US mobile users are now on Facebook’s messaging platform.

Facebook is also reportedly working with others players like Stripe, Visa, MasterCard and American Express to facilitate transactions on its plaform.

–IANS