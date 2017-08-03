Shopian encounter: Himachal Government announces compensation to kin of soldier killed

New Delhi, Aug 3: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced Rs.20 lakh compensation to the kin of Army personnel Tanzin Chhultim, who lost his life in Shopian encounter today.

Two Army personnel, Major Kamlesh Pandey and Sepoy Tanzin Chhultim were killed and two other personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on a search party of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched by Army in Zaipora area of Shopian during the Wednesday night following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said, during the search operation, the terrorists fired upon the party in which four army personnel were injured.

He said, the injured were taken to the hospital, where two of them, succumbed to injuries.

In another encounter, two terrorists were killed in Kulgam district early this morning.

(ANI)