Shopkeeper who sexually assaulted four-year-old girl sentenced to three months in jail in Dubai

DUBAI , March14: A man who said the devil made him sexually assault a four-year-old girl while she was buying sweets at his shop has been sentenced to three months in jail.

The child visited the shop near her home in Hatta and was standing next to the fridge when the Indian man, 46, touched her inappropriately.

She ran home and told her mother, who reported the assault to police. The man was arrested later the same day, on November 26.

A trauma assessment report said the girl had been subjected to sexual assault.

During investigations, the defendant told police and prosecutors that he had been “lured by the devil”.

Dubai Criminal Court on Tuesday found him guilty of sex assault. He will be deported after completing his sentence.

