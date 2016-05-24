Shot at by customers, eatery owner dies

New Delhi, May 24 : The 60-year-old owner of an eatery in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, who was shot at following a heated argument with a group of customers over payment of a bill, succumbed to injuries in the wee hours today.

Vasudeo alias Pappu, owner of an eatery in Lajpat Nagar 3, sustained two bullets in his chest last night. He was rushed to a hospital for surgery and died around 3 AM today, a senior official said.

A case of murder has been registered in connection with the incident but the accused are yet to be identified.

The incident took place between 10 and 10.30 PM yesterday when three men had come to the eatery in a car with a UP registration number. They had their dinner there and tried to leave without paying the bill.

When they were stopped an argument broke out between the group and the eatery staff. When Vasudeo tried to intervene, one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and shot four rounds there, of which two bullets hits Vasudeo.

The accused fled the scene by the time police reached the spot.

A part of the car’s registration number has been noted with the help of CCTV grabs obtained from the spot. The police have acquired a list from the transport department in UP with details on the same.

Efforts are on to track down the accused at the earliest, the official added.