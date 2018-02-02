Should coffee come with cancer warnings?

Washington, February 02: A lawsuit was filed in California, soliciting the policy makers to post a warning about the potential link between coffee and cancer. According to the lawsuit, coffee contains a chemical compound called acrylamide which can cause cancer.

Acrylamide, a chemical used to make polyacrylamide and acrylamide copolymers gets produced in coffee when the coffee beans are roasted at high temperatures.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) lists coffee among the food items that contain the lethal acrylamide, such as potato chips, bread, cookies, crackers, breakfast cereals, prune juice, and canned black olives.

The lawsuit is requesting for the warning to be printed on coffee cups and other coffee products stating the presence of “chemical known to cause cancer” or “chemical that causes cancer” in a label at least 10 inches by 10 inches in size.