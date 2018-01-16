Should continue adding security layers to Aadhar: Paytm

New Delhi, Jan 16: Amid the raging debate over privacy concerns related to Aadhaar, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma today said there is a continuous need of adding more security layers in the unique identity system.

“This continues with Aadhaar. There is no secret, confusion about it. What they need to keep doing is adding more layers of security and safety,” Sharma said in response to a query on concerns around alleged data breach of Aadhaar.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of Baba Ramdev led-Patanjali Ayurved announcing partnership with eight e-commerce firms for selling its products.

People willing to open account with Paytm Payments Bank are required to verify themselves with the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

“There is pro-active action on it and there is pro-active need of it.

There is no secret about it. We have to understand as countrymen that no technology systems are final on the Day 1 whether you built Google on Day 1 or WhatsApp on Day 1…issues will evolve and it will get solved,” Sharma said.

He expressed pleasure on the steps taken by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to enhance security of Aadhaar with introduction of new technologies like virtual IDs and face recognition system.

“The need of the hour is that we need Aadhaar and we need Aadhaar that is secure and safer…this country needs Aadhaar,” Sharma said.

Talking about budget expectations, Sharma said investment made in start-ups should not be taxed as capital gains.