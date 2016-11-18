Why Shraddha Kapoor visited Mafia King Dawood Ibrahim’s house recently???

Mumbai, Nov 18: Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to play the role of mafia don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in her upcoming film, was recently paid a visit by members of Dawood’s family.

Haseena and her three children came to meet the cast of Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming film ‘Haseena,’ that touches upon her dealings with slum redevelopment authorities.

Shraddha said, “The family has been very cooperative and even let us borrow some of Haseena’s things, including her nose ring.”

The ‘Rock On 2’ star, who will start shooting for ‘Haseena’ from January, is likely to have a longer meeting with the family in December as part of her prep.

On a related note, the ‘Baaghi’ actress will next be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in ‘Ok Jaanu’ that hits theatres on January 13, 2017.