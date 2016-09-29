Shraddha Kapoor’s song ‘Tere mere dil’ in Rock On 2’ about lost souls and love lost

Mumbai,Sept29:Shraddha Kapoor is back with a bang as an overall performer as she sings ‘Tere mere dil’ from the bottom of her heart in the most-awaited musical flick ‘Rock On 2’. The actress turns singer for the beautiful romantic number featuring her andFarhan Akhtar.

Written by Javed Akhtar, ‘Tere mere dil’ is another wonderful song in Shraddha’s profile after ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Baaghi’ and ‘ABCD 2’. The song hints at a love story of Jiah Sharma played by Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Shroff played by Farhan Akhtar who becomes a part of the music band ‘Magik’. The song is about lost souls and broken hearts.

‘Rock On 2’ is the much-awaited sequel of ‘Rock On!!’ that went on to become a super hit. Widely shot in Shillong, the film also features Arjun Rampal as Joseph “Joe” Mascarenhas, Prachi Desai as Sakshi Shroff, Shahana Goswami as Debbie Mascarenhas, Purab Kohli as Kedar Zaveri/Killer Drummer and Shashank Arora as Uday.

‘Rock On 2’ is set to hit the screens on November 11, 2016.