Shriya Saran teams up with Balakrishna in ‘Gauthamiputra Satakarni’

Chennai, June 10 : Actress Shriya Saran has been finalised as the leading lady of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Telugu historical drama “Gauthamiputra Satakarni”, the actor’s 100th film.

“We have finalised Shriya. All her paperwork will be done this weekend,” the film’s producer, Y. Rajeev Reddy, told IANS.

Being directed by National Award winning filmmaker Krish, the film also stars Hema Malini and Kabir Bedi.

Tipped to the story of an unsung warrior from Satavahana dynasty, “Gauthamiputra Satakarni” is being made on a very lavish budget.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna, who turned 56 on Friday, is currently in the US to support a charity-related event.

The makers will start the next schedule of the film in Hyderabad upon Balakrishna’s return.