Shruti Haasan attends the Dinosaur Pile Up concert in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Nov 7 : As part of the 2 days NH7 weekender, British Alt Rock band Dinosaur Pile Up performed in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Given her recently announced collaboration with them, seen attending and enjoying their music was none other than our very own rockstar Shruti Haasan

Says an insider source, “She was shooting in Hyderabad for her Telugu film with Pawan Kalyan and attended the event and enjoyed their music with a few friends Lakshmi Manchu and Rana Daggubati after pack up.”

“Shruti has been extremely busy and traveling a fair bit between her film and brand shoots along with the music work she’s doing in London. The schedule in Hyderabad has also been non stop. As a manner of celebrating their collaboration the band extended a warm invitation to her to attend. Despite her hectic schedule, she was glad she got sometime out to be able to watch the band perform on her home turf.” the source further reveals.