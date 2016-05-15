Shruti Haasan, Pawan Kalyan team up for second time

Chennai, May 15: After pairing together in 2012 Telugu blockbuster “Gabbar Singh”, actors Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan have teamed up for the second time in the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Tamil film “Veeram”.

In an official statement, the makers confirmed that Shruti is excited to be part of the project.

To be directed by S.J. Suryah, the shooting of the project will commence from June.

Shruti will finish her portion in her father Kamal Haasan’s upcoming trilingual (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) “Sabaash Naidu” and then join the sets of Pawan’s film.

Anup Rubens has been roped in to compose the tunes for the film, which will be produced under Northstar Entertainment.