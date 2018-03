Kohima, Feb 20: Ruling Naga Peoples Front chief Shurhozelie Liezietsu has been elected as the new Nagaland chief minister, taking over from TR Zeliang, who resigned on Sunday.

Nagaland has been in a state of turmoil ever since the Nagaland Tribal Action Committee began their agitation demanding the resignation of Zeliang over his decision to conduct civic bodies’ elections with 33 per cent reservation for women.