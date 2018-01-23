Shutdown? Melania won’t join husband Donald Trump to Davos

Washington DC, Jan 23: The first lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, will not be joining President Donald Trump on his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this week.

According to the CNN, East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham confirmed the change of plans due to “scheduling and logistical issues.”

Earlier, Grisham had reportedly informed the American TV station that Melania would be accompanying her husband, Donald Trump, to Davos.

However, Trump’s own trip was in limbo until Monday due to the shutdown of the US government, which has now been resolved.

The White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had said that if the shutdown is resolved, President Trump would keep his promise to attend the global economic summit in Switzerland.

“The President’s delegation will leave tomorrow, and the President will continue on his trip later in the week,” she said, at an event marking the end of the shutdown.

Melania Trump has not made a public statement since January 12, when news of a possible payoff from her husband’s lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The first lady did, however, depart with the President later that day to Mar-a-Lago for the long holiday weekend, although she was not spotted with him during two evening dinners hosted by Trump, one with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and another with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

On Saturday, Melania Trump marked the one-year anniversary of her husband’s inauguration by tweeting an image to mark the occasion that did not include the President, but rather was of herself, her arm linked with a military escort, at Trump’s inaugural swearing-in ceremony.

She posted that the past year had been filled with “many wonderful moments,” but she did not mention the President by name.

