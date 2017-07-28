Shyamwar Rai, driver of Sheena Bora,tells Mumbai court that the murder accused Indrani Mukerjea planned to kill Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora
Mumbai,July28:Shyamwar Rai, driver of Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea, has told a Mumbai court that the former media executive had also planned to kill Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora. Rai was arrested in August 2015 along with Indrani and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, but turned approver in the case and has been pardoned by the court.
Stay tuned for live updates of the Sheena Bora murder case:
Indrani Mukerjea was in news recently when she alleged that she was beaten up inside Mumbai’s Byculla Jail, where she is lodged, for protesting the “killing” life-term convict Manjula Shetye.
Madam took a saree and gloves out of the bag. And kept them on the body. She even kept the bag on her (Sheena). She then poured petrol over her (Sheena) and kept the can there. Indrani madam took out matchsticks from her pockets and burnt her (Sheena): Shyamwar Rai
Indrani madam applied lipstick on Sheena Bora and made sure her hair looked good. The 20-litre petrol can was half-full. Madam gave me the shoes she had bought to wear. We then proceeded towards Pen: Shyamwar Rai
She then asked me to open the garage and the bag carrying Sheena’s body. Khanna and I took the bag out and kept it in the back. Sheena was taken out (sic) and the bag was kept in the rear of the car. Sheena was made to sit behind my seat in the car. Madam then asked me to switch off my mobile phone. We then left on the Pen road. She asked me stop at a petrol pump on the road. I stopped the car and got petrol in a can: Shyamwar Rai
Madam told me to get a bag from the rear. I got the bag out for her. By then, madam and Khanna had put Sheena’s body in the bag. I had opened the garage by then. She then told me to keep the bag in the nearby garage. Khanna and I did so: Shyamwar Rai
I then proceeded towards madam and she told me that Rahul is calling on Sheena’s cell phone. He had called many times. She said ‘I will message him’. There is a small garden near Marlow building. She asked me to stop there. Sanjeev Khanna came and sat in the car: Shyamwar Rai
I was then directed to take the car towards Taj Lands End Hotel.… Sheena was taken down from the seat. I stopped the car near the main gate of the hotel. Madam then alighted from the car and told me to park. The hotel is in Bandra. There’s a garden there. I parked the car there and loitered around: Shyamwar Rai
She then instructed me to stop at one point. Khanna alighted from the car. Sheena was lying on the back seat. Indrani madam sat on the face of Sheena. She said ‘now she got her 3 BHK flat’: Shyamwar Rai
I heard Sheena weeping and making sounds. After some time, Sheena Bora’s voice stopped (sic) and she became quiet. Sanjeev Khanna came in the front and sat next to me. Madam then instructed me to move the car. Madam said something to Sanjeev Khanna in English. She referred to Mikhail, Rahul and Worli: Shyamwar Rai to Mumbai court
Thereafter, they were speaking in English. Then madam told me to take the car towards Pali Hill. I took a right turn and went to Pali. They stopped talking. Then madam told me to stop the car. I saw from in the rear-view mirror that Sheena was sitting with her eyes closed: Shyamwar Rai
I stopped the vehicle on the left side of the lane. There was a wall on the left side. Sanjeev Khanna got up and sat in the back, next to Sheena…. Then madam told me to cover Sheena’s mouth…. I turned towards Sheena and saw Sanjeev Khanna was holding Sheena’s hair…. And madam was pressing Sheena’s neck… using both her hands. I closed Sheena’s mouth with my hand. She bit my right hand thumb and I removed my hand… My thumb was bleeding: Shyamwar Rai
Madam was doing something on mobile. Then Khanna said ‘you have brought your mobile phone’. Madam smiled and said something in English. Rahul (Peter Mukerjea’s son) and Sheena came in a car. Rahul saw us and then Sheena came towards Indrani madam. Rahul left the spot. Madam and Sheena hugged each other. Madam then gave the medicine mixed in the Bisleri water bottle to Sheena. She drank some of it. Sheena and madam then went towards Amarsons, a saree shop. I took the driver’s seat. Sanjeev Khanna sat next to me. After some time, madam and Sheena came back. Madam was carrying a bag of Amarsons: Shyamwar Rai
Indrani and Khanna have been accused of plotting and executing the murder of Sheena, Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship whom she had passed off as her sister for several years. Indrani’s present husband and former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea was also arrested in the case in November 2015.
Shyamwar Rai, driver of Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea, has told a Mumbai court that the former media executive had also planned to kill Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora. Rai was arrested in August 2015 along with Indrani and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, but turned approver in the case and has been pardoned by the court.
In his deposition to the court on Friday, Rai said: “In the evening, madam came downstairs and asked me to go to Bandra. She also told me to drive slowly…. By then Sheena and the man from Calcutta will reach Bandra. She then asked me to move towards National College. I parked the car near National College. After some time, a person arrived. I was present at the spot. She then told me that he is Sanjeev Khanna from Calcutta.”
Investigative agencies have cited the relationship between Sheena and Peter Mukerjea’s son Rahul as the motive.