Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s Brother booked for illegally sell hookah

Pune, July 15: Police have raided an eatery, reportedly owned by the brother of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, located in tony Koregaon Park area and seized hookah apparatus and flavoured tobacco, an officer said on Thursday.

“We have booked the owner of ‘The Mug Shot Lounge’, Siddharth Chopra (26) and the manager of the restaurant, Prakash Chaudhary (24) under the relevant sections of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act,” said DCP (crime) PR Patil.

The raid was conducted last night on a tip-off about consumption of hukkah (a tobacco pipe with a long, flexible tube which draws the smoke through water contained in a bowl) at the pub-lounge.

“Acting on a tip-off, the team raided the premises and seized 16 hookah apparatus and flavoured tobacco,” he said.

In May this year, 10 people were arrested by police from the same lounge for allegedly betting during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.