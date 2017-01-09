Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle it up in KWK season 5

Mumbai, Jan 9:Koffee With Karan season 5 couch is the most burning couch in our Bollywood. Whoms ever Karan invites on this couch, is seen nervous with the amount of gossip his conversations will create. Jacqueline Fernandez who graces the couch tonight along with the handsome, Siddharth Malhotra, is equally scared as the rest of them and spills lots of details related to her sexual life. As for Sid, he puts his sexual life on a platter for everyone to see what’s cooking.

Karan introduces a new game called Koffee shots. The rules were simple. Whoever agrees to have done what Karan says takes a shot. The game started and Karan fired the most revealing questions their way. Starting with taking a shower with someone else, Siddharth very quickly picked up his shot. He admitted to having phone sex, being handcuffed which obviously hints towards him being kincky in his personal life. Jacqueline answered affirmative to all the above questions but was very shy and took judgment calls before taking the shots. Karan tried offering her comfort by saying that everyone has done these things.

They both were seen sending sensuous vibes for each other. The game got even hotter when Karan started to play the Koffee quiz. His rule this time was to ask the contestants to make a sensuous noice to replace the buzzer. The oohs and the aahs of Jacqueline kept distracting Sid. She oohed every time she knew the answer and we could see how Siddharth’s heart skipped a beat. He almost lost the quiz but Jacqueline’s poor memories made him win. The Koffee hamper went to the hot debutant who very gracefully lost the quiz.

Lots of sighs and giggles made Jacqueline’s appearance on the show even more special. Karan claims her to being the happiest person on the planet and we sure got a taste of it. She giggled, and made us all catch her infectious smile