‘Sidelined’ by OPS and EPS; TTV Dinakaran calls MLAs’ meet today

Chennai, April 19: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran has called a meeting of MLAs and district secretaries at party headquarters in Royapettah at 3 pm.

Dinakaran’s move comes after senior cabinet ministers, led by Chief Minister E Palaniswami, decided on Tuesday night to ‘de-link’ him and party general secretary V K Sasikala from the ‘government and the party’.

Hours after Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar announced that Sasikala and Dinakaran will be ‘de-linked’ from the party, several MLAs and Dinakaran supporters rallied behind him and denounced the former’s statement.

“Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, while going to Madurai, had said that he was ready for the merger without any conditions, which was acceptable to us. But when he imposed the condition today, we decided not to consider this. We will never accept this condition. Because it was T T V Dinakaran, who gave a new direction to the AIADMK,” party leader Nanzhil Sampath said.

On Tuesday, Panneerselvam had put forth a condition that merger between the two factions would take place only if Sasikala and Dinakaran were ousted from the party.

Hinting that more leaders would join the Dinakaran camp, Sampath said, “In the coming two days, the AIADMK will emerge strongly under the leadership of Dinakaran. All party cadres, members and support Dinakaran. All the splitters would join Dinakaran.”

Sampath also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the AIADMK would not get bogged down by the pressure imposed by the saffron party.

Jayakumar’s statement was also criticised by MLA P Vetrivel, who said they would ‘never accept the decision’