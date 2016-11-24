Sidhu ‘s wife to join Congress party in Punjab

CHANDIGARH,Nov24: Navjot Kaur, wife of Navjot Sidhu, who quit the BJP in October will formally join the Congress, along with Awaaz-e-Punjab leader Pargat Singh on November 28 in Delhi.

Welcoming their decision, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh said that with the joining of like-minded people, the party will be further strengthened ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Ms Sidhu, a former minister in Akali-BJP government, and Pargat Singh, former Indian hockey captain and a legislator, had earlier met the Congress leadership in Chandigarh. The two, thereafter, met the former chief minister at his residence to discuss the formalities of their joining.

Mr Sidhu, who resigned from Rajya Sabha in July ending a decade-old association with the BJP, is also likely to join the Congress soon, party sources have said.

He had floated the political front Awaaz-e-Punjab in September after negotiations with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party or AAP failed to materialise. Mr Sidhu has criticised the Delhi Chief Minister of running AAP like a dictator. He had even said that Mr Kejriwal wants only “yes men”.

There was speculation that AAP has re-opened negotiations with Mr Sidhu after it perceived a dip in popularity ahead of assembly elections to be held in Punjab early next year.

Awaaz-e-Punjab had initially talked about allying with non-Akali and non-Congress political groups. The forum, however, suffered a setback after two of its founding members – independent legislators Simarjit Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains – said they will soon join AAP.

