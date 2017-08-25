Sierra Leone mudslides: 500 people lost lives, 800 people missing

Freetown/Sierra Leone, August 25: Ishmael Tarawalie, the head of the Sierra Leone’s disaster response of the Office National Security confirmed that around 500 people lost their lives from the disastrous mudslides in Sierra Leone. According to news reports from Anadolu News, the total number of people missing in Sierra Leone following the mudslide and floods in Freetown last month shifted from 600 to at least 810.

Office of National Security has revealed that out of the 493 bodies recovered since the August 14 mudslide, 157 were children’s. The figures also showed that out of 5,905 people affected by the mudslides, 2,607 are children. “We are grateful to the countries around the world including our neighbors for providing cash support, food, and medicine to help in the response. In 45 days time, 52 houses will also be provided for some affected people whilst more support is being coordinated,” Tarawalie told the country’s national broadcaster SLBC.

Israel was the first country to extend assistance to disaster-hit Sierra Leone by delivering food aid for 10,000 meals.

Following which, Nigeria provided $1 million as well as medical and relief items. Other countries such as Ghana, Togo, Guinea, Senegal, Liberia, Morocco and Ivory Coast have also donated money, food and various items of relief.

The Commonwealth and the African Union also offered condolences to the people of Sierra Leone and promised to support the country. The Red Cross said torrential rains caused mudslides and transformed city streets into fast-moving rivers of muddy water, washing away everything in their path.