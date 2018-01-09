Sigh of relief for Indians! Trump administration drops harsh H1-B visa proposal

US, Jan 9: As Indians residing in US on H1-B were tensed over the implementation of a proposal which would deport all foreigners after the expiry of the visa, the Trump administration on Monday announced it was not considering any regulatory change that would prevent the renewal of the visa.

“…USCIS is not considering a regulatory change that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the United States by changing our interpretation of section 104(c) of AC-21, which provides for H-1B extensions beyond the 6 year limit. Even if it were, such a change would not likely result in these H-1B visa holders having to leave the United States because employers could request extensions in one-year increments under section 106(a)-(b) of AC21 instead,” said Jonathan Withington, Chief of Media Relations at US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), reported Hindustan Times.

Around 500,000 to 750,000 Indian H-1B visa holders could have been deported if the administration went ahead with the proposal, an attempt to provide more employment opportunities to Americans as part of Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” vision.

Usually, as H1-B visa is granted for a period of three years and an additional extension of three months after which the visa holder has to return back to his home country.

IT sector companies like Infosys, Wipro, TC operating in US usually hire their employees with a H1-B visa and do not in a normal case sponsor for a Green Card.