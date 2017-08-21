Significant contribution to medical science: UK scientists invent world’s smallest surgical robot

London, August 21: A significant contribution to the world of medicine! World’s smallest surgical robot made with low cost technology (used in mobile phones and space industries) have been developed by the scientists at UK.

Versius, the robot, acts exactly like the human arm and can be used to carry out a wide range of procedures. It could make a series of incisions to dodge the need for traditional open surgery; comprising hernia repairs, colorectal operations, surgery of prostate, throat, nose and ear. The technology, with which robot is made, ensures that right amount of force is used when the robotic instruments work inside the patient’s body.

Robotic surgery would minimise complications and pain after surgery and adds a speedy recovery for the patients. The robot is guided by a surgeon according to a 3D screen in the operating theatre. Robotics is an easiest way to deal with when compared to the existing systems; and in storing takes only one-third of the space taken by current machines. Due to its easy adaptability, surgical staff could move them around the operating room or between operating theatres or even keep them packed when not in use.

Electronics from mobile phones are used by the researchers to make the robot think and process information; and for mobility, it is designed with gear box technology of the space industry. The robot is all set for launching in 2018.

