Signs of normalcy started showing up in parts of Kashmir Valley ; remains curfew-free

Srinagar, Sep 27: Signs of normalcy today started showing up in parts of Kashmir Valley, which remained by and large peaceful after days of unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter on July 8.

No area in Kashmir is under curfew today, but restrictions on the assembly of people are in place in many parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure, a police official said here.

He said there has been a considerable improvement in the overall situation in the Valley.

There was no untoward incident yesterday and the situation remained by and large peaceful during the day, the official said.

However, normal life continued to remain affected in Kashmir for the 81st straight day today due to the separatist call for shut down.

Shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments remained closed, while public transport remained off the roads.

There was, however, an increase in the movement of cars and auto-rickshaws in and around the city centre in the summer capital Srinagar, with some areas witnessing heavy rush of people.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also remained closed across the Valley.

The separatist groups are spearheading the ongoing unrest in Kashmir and have been announcing weekly protest programmes with periodic relaxation on some days.

As many as 82 persons, including two cops, have been killed and thousands of others injured in the ongoing unrest.